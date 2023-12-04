COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Bringing a story from the screen to the stage always has its own challenges: Guests have preconceived expectations, other companies may put on the same show and then there comes the issue of making the house version unique.

On the weekend of Dec. 3 and 4, “Elf the Musical,” opened at the Springer Opera house for the first nights of a run which will go until just before Christmas. Playing the role of Buddy the Elf, originally played by Will Ferrell, has presented a unique challenge for actor Ry Cavanagh.

“It’s one of those things where we can’t be Will Ferrell, there’s no way to be Will Ferrell,” said Keith McCoy, the Springer Opera House’s artistic director. He continued, “But we can capture the essence and then pull out some things that maybe Will Ferrell pull out.”

According to Cavanagh, creating their version of Buddy comes down to the way they choose to portray the character’s feelings.

“I want to make Buddy a little more eccentric,” Cavanagh, who traveled from XX to play the character said.

The actor enjoys showing the way Buddy’s maturity level changes with increased exposure to humans. At first, he is child-like and impulsive but he later becomes more adult as he experiences interacts with the human world.

That being said, Cavanagh explained, Buddy never stops approaching every situation with love.

From left to right: Ry Cavanagh, Keith McCoy and Andy Brown. (Olivia Yepez)

McCoy wanted the stage to look as if it was under a Christmas tree. (Springer Opera House)

Cavanagh’s version of Buddy is eccentric and child-like. (Springer Opera House)

While Cavanagh navigates putting his own spin on Buddy, actor Andy Brown balances portraying two complete opposites in the show.

The key, he said, is playing the roles of the kindhearted Santa Claus and the curmudgeonly Mr. Greenway so differently audience members will be none the wiser.

According to McCoy, Brown’s strategy has been so successful he even fooled the Springer’s marketing director who came to watch a rehearsal of the show last week. When McCoy asked the marketing manager whether she thought Brown’s portrayal would be believable to the kids in the audience, she was shocked to find out Brown was both characters.

“Andy navigates them in such a way that you would not know,” said McCoy, adding Brown’s demeanor from the way he walks to the way he speaks changes between the characters.

For McCoy, one of the biggest challenges was creating a set different from the stage setups used in various versions of the production across the country. Many, he said, went for a snowglobe-esque setup. Instead, McCoy went for a recreation of the Christmas morning as a child.

“I kind of thought, ‘What if this whole production took place under a tree?’” said McCoy, remembering how he once sat under the Christmas tree to open presents and play with action figures. On the stage, the actors would become almost like his childhood toys.

The goal is to bring imagination to life, McCoy explained.

On Dec. 8, “Elf the Musical” will come to the Springer Opera House stage once again for its 7:30 p.m. showing. Performances will continue until Dec. 23, with tickets ranging from $21 to $56 available for purchase through the opera house’s website or box office.