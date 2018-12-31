Holidays Home for Heroes already working to send troops home next Christmas

Holidays Home for Heroes is hard at work earning money to send more troops home next Christmas.

The nonprofit organization opened a fireworks stand in the parking lot of Walmart on Victory Drive just in time for New Year’s celebrations.

This year, the group sent home 10 Fort Benning troops to spend Christmas with their families. Those troops would have otherwise not been able to go home due to financial hardships.

“I constantly witnessed friends, family, my family not being able to have their complete families home for holidays, due to financial reasons and not being able to pay for flights or transportation, so this was a great cause,” said Travis St. John. St. John heads the group. He comes from a military family himself and knows how much it means for the troops.

The fireworks stand will be open through today, Monday, December 31, at the Victory Drive Walmart.

The group hopes to raise enough money to send at least 20 troops home for Christmas in 2019. They’ll also have another fireworks sale for Fourth of July and conduct other fundraisers throughout the year.

For more on the organization, visit its Facebook page.