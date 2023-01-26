COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Home for Good, a United Way Agency, released the numbers for its annual local homeless count.

Both East Alabama and West Georgia saw an increase in homeless population compared to the 2022 count. Through Monday night and early Tuesday morning, 276 people were counted both in shelter and out in the element, according to initial numbers released by Home for Good.

That’s a 13.5 percent increase over last year’s count of 243 people, although still a decrease from 2016’s record high of 303.

Of the 276 people, 207 were sheltered while 69 were not. The majority of the total count consisted of people identifying as male and females.

The amount of children is up compared to the last two years, with 36 children counted — that’s a 350% increase, although still down from 2019’s record high of 50 children.

A complete look at the numbers can be viewed below.