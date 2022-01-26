Home for Good Point in Time count delayed until Feb. 22-23

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This year’s Home for Good Point in Time count for Muscogee County and Russell County has been delayed until next month.

Every year, Home for Good conducts a survey to assess the number of people in the community who are experiencing homelessness. The count helps to understand who in our community needs help.

According to a news release, the annual count is being delayed due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the area. The release said, the delay was made in “the interest of protecting public health.”

The new date for the event is Feb. 22-23, 2022.

Training for the count will begins next week, on Jan. 11. Training will be conducted each Tuesday -Thursday, at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. through Feb. 3.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help out with the count. If you are interested click here.

