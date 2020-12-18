 

Home for the Holidays: Paws holding special holiday adoption event

Local News

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The holiday season is here and Paws Humane Society is working to make the season extra merry with an adoption event to find new homes and forever families for all of its furry residents.

Representatives say there are plenty of pets looking to become part of your family just in time for Christmas. “As the saying goes, there’s no place like home for the holidays, and that goes for our furry friends too,” says Courtney Piece, Director of Adoptions and Admissions.

The Home for the Holidays Special runs from December 21-23. On these days, Paws will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

During the event, all adoption fees will be waived, according to representatives. While fees are waived, donations are encouraged and appreciated to help Paws with its lifesaving mission.

“Paws Humane Society believes every companion animal deserves a home for Christmas, but we need the community’s help to ensure a Merry Christmas for both the pets and people of the Chattahoochee Valley,” said Piece.

While visiting Paws, masks will be required. Additionally, all adopters must have an approved application.

To take a look at animals available for adoption, click here or you can visit www.pawshumane.org/adopt.

Paws Humane Society

4900 Milgen Road

Columbus, Ga. 31907

