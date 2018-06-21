Local News

Homeless Veterans receive essentials to help put their lives back together

Posted: Jun 21, 2018 06:34 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga - Some veterans are getting a helping hand to put their lives back together as part of a "homeless stand down and underserved veterans" event hosted by Central Alabama Veterans Health Care system. 

Homeless veterans will have access to food, shelter, clothing, health screenings and even counseling in Columbus Friday. 

The initiative will allow them to receive legal and employment assistance and they'll learn about available resources for a Veterans Affairs social security benefits. 

The event starts at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Rivermill event center in Columbus. 

 

