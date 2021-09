COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chief of Staff Katina Williams confirms a shooting victim died.

The shooting occurred around the intersection of Joyner Dr. and Sweetwater Dr. on Sept. 20, 2021. According to Columbus PD, the victim has passed from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms with News 3 the victim was 16-years-old. No additional details were released.

