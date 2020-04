COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional held an honor walk for a coronavirus patient yesterday as she was discharged from the hospital’s Midtown Campus.

(Video courtesy of Piedmont Columbus Regional)

Audrey Richardson was admitted and diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 13. As she left the hospital, staff lined the halls of the COVID unit to wish her well, according to a Piedmont spokesperson.

(Photo provided by Piedmont Columbus Regional)

As Richardson exited the elevator, more than 100 employees cheered her on as she was released.