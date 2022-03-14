COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Folks in Bibb City met around a familiar gathering spot Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to one of their own.

Friends and neighbors of the late Bessie Bacon gathered at Triangle Park, located at the intersection of Linden Point and Poplar Street.

There they recalled the incredible influence Mrs. Bacon had on their community. She lived there over 80 years and worked at the Bibb Mill over 40 years. She was the unofficial ambassador of their mill village.

Mrs. Bacon passed away last September. Sunday family and friends dedicated a park bench in her memory.

Rick McKnight, the president of the Bibb Village Neighborhood Association, presided over the ceremony that included remarks by Mayor Skip Henderson and a song and prayer by Army Chaplain, Krystal McCoy.

“The longest living resident that we know anything about of Bibb City. Always spoke to you. Elegant. Lovely. I knew knew Miss Bessie when she worked at the mill, but I knew her a lot since then, and she sorta kept track of everybody,” said McKnight.

Which is why Mrs. Bacon was often referred to as “The Queen of Bibb City.”