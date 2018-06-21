Local News

Hoover teen dies after potential misuse of gun

Posted: Jun 20, 2018 11:18 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2018 11:18 PM EDT

HOOVER, AL - A teenager from Hoover, Alabama is dead after a potential misuse of a gun, Chambers County investigators say. 

19-year-old Barry Anderson III was with his girlfriend and her family in the Five Points community of Chambers County when the gun he was handling fell and discharged on Tuesday evening. 

It is too early to tell if the teen was playing with the gun or if he accidentally dropped it, according to Major Terry Wood.

