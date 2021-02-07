Hope springs eternal for Little League during the COVID curveball

COVID-19 has thrown a wicked curveball for everyone.

But when a lot of your childhood world centers around hitting the curveball, it was a tough year.

This weekend baseball tryouts for Little League baseball began at Northern Little League in panhandle. And though the COVID crisis is still with us, hope springs eternal.

“I am 57 years old and I can remember my 12-year-old season like it was yesterday,” said Randy Morris, Little League coach. “… It’s just fun stuff.”

Morris is among the best Little League coaches in the nation – and has a 2006 Little League World Series title to prove it. He took another team to Williamsport in 2010.

And he knows what kids who play at Northern dream about.

“I want to get to Williamsport,” said Braxton Wilkinson, who is preparing for his 12-year-old season at Northern.

There was no Little League World Series last year, but it is on the schedule for 2021 – right now.

But first, they just want a season that’s is something similar to normal. And Hudson Clark can tell you what baseball means.

“Everything, really,” Clark said. “… I get to play and do my own thing.”

Amy Clark has two boys who play at Northern. She tried to explain what happened in 2020.

“They were both pretty devastated by shutting down,” said Hudson’s mom, Amy Clark. ” … Basically, we tried to make sure they understood some things are out of our control. But they could still be working as athletes. And everything happens for a reason.”

And it’s not just the boys who want to hear ‘Play ball.’

“It for boys and girls,” said 10-year-old softball player, Skylar Psalmond.

And when it does come back, it might not look like it did a couple of years ago. Right now, signups are down.

“Without Little League last year, travel ball still played some,” Morris said. “Our kids, obviously, went and played that. It affected Little League. I think it has affected it all over the U.S. I think Little League is probably down now. You still have parents scared of the COVID and also these kids want to play travel ball.”