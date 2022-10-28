CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that a familiar looking masked man had been taken into custody just ahead of Halloween. According to a post was published Friday afternoon, an individual who looks an awful lot like Michael Myers (aka The Shape) was taken into custody Thursday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ryan Smith & Perfect Vision Photography was on-hand to take pictures of the alleged horror movie icon’s arrest.

Myers was apparently caught by deputies near the court house. There was a very large butcher’s knife in his right hand at the time.

Myers attempted to walk toward deputies in his usual slow, but intimidating fashion, however deputies were not having any of that this Halloween season.

Additionally, Myers is reported to have tried to give deputies the false name of William Shatner, but deputies weren’t fooled by the attempt at deception.

The sheriff’s office had no comment on rumors that a woman calling herself Laurie Strode reported the masked individual to deputies prior to his arrest.

The sheriff’s office said now that Myers is off the streets of Chambers County, all the trick-or-treaters out and about on Halloween “can feel safe while you are out filling up your candy bowls.”

Myers is reported to have been very active in criminal behavior in the fictional town of Haddonfield, Illinois back in the 1970s. He was especially fond of stalking babysitters. There was also an incident involving his older sister in the 1960s.

To read the full Facebook post from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office about Myers capture and to see additional pictures, click here.

Also, Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart is wishing everyone a safe and Happy Halloween.