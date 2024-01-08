COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On chilly January mornings, many spend time thinking about how best to warm up. While one might suggest a heated blanket and another a steaming coffee, others might lean towards a cup of tea.

Annually, January marks National Hot Tea Month, creating a perfect excuse to make a trip to one of the city’s local coffee shops to enjoy a cup. Not sure where to go? WRBL has you covered with a non-comprehensive list of recommendations.

FOUNTAIN CITY COFFEE CO.

Weekdays – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Weekends – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This Broadway café has a hot tea menu with many classic and unique options that are sure to satisfy your needs for just under $2.50 a cup. Both caffeinated and herbal teas are available, including chamomile, strawberry basil, lychee rose green tea, Earl Grey, grapefruit oolong and more.

Although brewed hot tea is only available in 16-oz. cups, tea latte options such as matcha and chai may be purchased in 12- to 20-oz. servings. Prices vary depending on drink and size but range from just over $4.50 to just under $6 for a cup.

HARVEST COFFEE CO.

Weekdays – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sat. – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit this cozy local spot for a variety of brewed hot teas and tea lattes. Located on 2nd Avenue, this coffee shop offers hot tea for $2.50 up to $3 a cup, with flavor options including staples like black tea and green tea, as well as others.

Tea lattes are available in 16- and 20 oz. options for $4 to $5 in black tea, green tea, chai and more. For guests who prefer non-dairy milk options, oat- and almond-milk for a slight upcharge.

IRON BANK COFFEE CO.

Mon. – Thu. 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fri. – Sat. 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sun. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Although this coffee shop is most widely known for its vast specialty latte menu, it also offers a number of hot tea options for its guests. Herbal and caffeinated options are available, including a citrus spice tea as well as riffs on classics, like green tea.

Hot tea is not available for purchase through Iron Bank’s online ordering platform; however, guests are able to purchase it in-store with ease. A menu listing the day’s options and pricing is typically located on the counter next to cashiers.

MIDTOWN COFFEE HOUSE

Mon. – Wed. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thu. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri. 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fans of both brewed teas and tea lattes can find their fix at Midtown Coffee House. Hot tea drinkers can order a cup of brewed tea in 12- to 16-oz. sizes for $3.25 to $4.25.

Six flavor options are caffeinated, including jasmine green, Earl Grey Lavender, vanilla bean, China Breakfast, peach blossom and Moroccan mint. Caffeine free options include cinnamon plum and hibiscus berry. Alternative milk options and additional sweeteners are available as add-ons or substitutions for an upcharge.