COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Although popular, local yoga professionals displayed mixed opinions on hot yoga. Representatives from Columbus and Atlanta explained their takes on the popular yoga discipline, which has gained widespread traction in recent years.

“I would not direct anyone into a hot yoga class first,” said Taj Harris, a fitness instructor and yoga professional at the Piedmont Fitness Center in Atlanta. Harris has been a certified yoga instructor since 2007 but also teaches a variety of other fitness classes including high intensity interval training (HIIT), weightlifting, cycling and treadmill running.

Healthline states hot yoga and Bikram yoga, are both practiced in temperatures over 80 degrees, combining standard yoga elements with high heat. The webpage reports hot yoga classes are usually taught between 80 and 100 degrees, while Bikram yoga is traditionally taught at 105 degrees in 40% humidity.

Harris elaborated beginners are better suited to easier classes to get accustomed with yoga and build physical strength and understanding of how their bodies move. She worried students would risk slipping in sweat and over-exert themselves in the high temperatures. Harris noted hot yoga should not be used for fat-loss and students should prioritize staying hydrated. For fat-loss Harris recommended eating nutritiously and building muscle.

At River Flow Yoga in Columbus, owner Alee Link said risks associated with Bikram and hot yoga classes at higher temperatures were contradictory to River Flow’s goals. Link opened her studio 10 years ago with the slogan, “It feels good to feel good.”

River Flow’s 60-minute heated “Sweat” classes make students sweat but never get them to a point where they struggle to breathe or pass out, explained Link. She keeps the room at 85 degrees. “I think that’s hot enough,” Link said.

Harris, who teaches hot yoga classes at temperatures around 80 to 95 degrees, agreed. “I know there are people who do go over 100. I feel that can be a bit much,” she said.

Another Columbus yoga instructor had a different take. Christopher Wilkes, owner of Art of Yoga, explained he likes to infuse yoga principles into the types of sessions students gravitate toward.

“The hot classes are really popular. People like to sweat. The like to feel the heat,” Wilkes said. He noted students with cardiovascular issues or high blood-pressure should speak to a doctor before attending.

According to Wilkes, his 60- to 90-minute hot yoga classes usually have average temperatures of 100 to 110 degrees. “The highest it’s ever been clocked at is like around 111,” said Wilkes, gesturing toward a thermostat on the wall. Even at nearly empty in the room, it read 91 degrees.

Wilkes compared the class to walking around on a hot summer day and advised students to listen to their bodies. Columbus, Georgia’s high temperatures between June and August average around 91 degrees, with an average humidity around 71% during the same period.

The Mayo Clinic reports hot yoga can lead to greater risk of dehydration or heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion or heat stroke. It advises hydrating before, during and after a hot yoga workout and stopping if lightheadedness or dizziness occur.

According to Healthline, potential benefits of hot yoga include stress and depression reduction, greater flexibility and increased bone density. However, Harris noted many of these benefits can also come from less intense yoga practices.