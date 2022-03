COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) -Columbus Fire and EMS officials are investigating a house fire on 3rd Avenue. The blaze began around 9:00 a.m. on March 3, 2022.

Fire and EMS Chief John Shull said the two occupants of the house made it safely out of the fire.

According to Shull, the home is a total loss. Red Cross is assisting the family.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay with News 3 as we continue to learn more details.