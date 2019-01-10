House catches fire on Nightwind Ct. in Columbus, crews expect to be there until midnight

Updated with quotes 1/10/19 7:00 p.m.

Fire crews say a man and his two pets were in the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters had a struggle getting inside of the building because the fire was coming from the front side of the home. Due to the fire the power in the area was temporarily down, but has came back on.

The Battalion Chief says officials worked hard to get the fire under control.

“We had some 6 firefighter units here.They gave a great push to get in. Once we gave that push we had to do defense once the fire got to a point where it busted through the roof and we went defense on that ” says Mark Burnett, Battalion Chief.

The Battalion Chief says there were no reported injuries and everyone in house is okay.

A truck will be out here till midnight monitoring the scene. there’s no word yet on what may have caused the fire, but once we get that information we will be sure to keep you updated.

Original Story 1/10/19 3:15 p.m.

Columbus Fire and EMS are on the scene of a house fire on Nightwind Ct. in Columbus.

Officials tell News 3 that one man was believed to be in the house at the time of the fire started. They say that man suffered minor burn injuries and is expected to be okay.

The fire started around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

Neighbors tell News 3 they were without power because of the fire. The Georgia Power outage map shows that several customers on Nightwind Ct. were indeed without power for about tow hours.

Right now, there’s no word on the potential cause of the fire.

News 3 has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story.