House of Heroes delivers care packages to veterans throughout the Chattahoochee Valley

A local nonprofit orgranization spent the day giving back to veterans who may be at a higher risk for severe illness from the coronavirus.

Over the past four weeks House of Heroes has been delivering care packages to veterans throughout the Chattahoochee Valley. Susan Wood with the non-profit says right now they aren’t doing home repairs due to the pandemic, but they still wanted to let the veterans know they are not forgotten.

“We select the group of veterans that we’re visitng right now because they are ones that were on our waiting list. They had already planned to go out to their house and do minor repairs, but we had to stop because all the volunteer teams quit. They couldn’t go out and do anything. We put it out there so new veterans have called and we’ve been able to help other veterans that have called in and asked for a care package,” Wood said.

First to receive a care package on their list today was a Vietnam veteran, Retired Staff Sergeant Tony Stewart.

Stewart says he’s extremely grateful to receive the care package. Although he is considered to be high risk for severe illness from the coronavirus he says he’s not worried.

“I was more nervous than that when I was in Vietnam because it just was a regular basis to me, but I feel strongly that it will be overcome,” Stewart said.

Stewart says he believes there is a light at the end of the tunnel and during this time he encourages others to pray and to put their trust in God.

Several groups in the community have partnered with House of Heroes to help deliver these care packages to veterans at their homes. Wood says she plans to continue delivering care packages as long as there is a need and as long as funding will allow them to.