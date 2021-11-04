House of heroes holds Heart of Serving luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The House of Heroes held a luncheon today to honor veterans and founding members of the organization. The organization helps veterans with minor home repairs.

This is the organization’s 6th annual luncheon–and the first since a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wayne Anthony, the Founder and President of House of Heroes, thanked attendees for their support. Anthony says this year House of Heroes has redone over 70 houses for veterans in need of assistance.

“So this is a way of giving back and saying to them thank you that is a two major purposes one is to honor military and public safety and veterans and their spouses and their families and the second thing is to help them,” said Anthony.

House of Heroes has pitched in to help improve the homes of over 1,000 veterans over the past two decades