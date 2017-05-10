House of Heroes repairs home for 100-year-old widow

COLUMBUS, Ga. — House of Heroes stopped by the home of 100-year-old Emma Brown Wednesday to honor the 20-year service of her late husband Lonnie Brown.

The couple moved into the home in 1947 and Mrs. Brown has continued to live there after Sergeant Brown, who served in World War II, passed away in 1971.

Mrs. Brown is the oldest widow ever honored by House of Heroes and she talked about what it meant to see her home of 70 years brought to life.

“It means the world and all, the world and all to have you come out. I appreciate it. I don’t have words to express how I appreciate you all coming,” says Brown.

House of Heroes was started in 1999. The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter has helped more than 700 people just like Mrs. Brown.