Housing Authority background check of Brandon Jackson did not show criminal history

In the wake of last week’s quadruple homicide at the Elizabeth Canty Apartments, the Housing Authority of Columbus is conducting an investigation into the third-party vendor that conducts background checks on its residents, News 3 has learned.

Travane Brandon Jackson, 27, had leased an apartment at Elizabeth Canty since January, despite the fact that he was on probation for a 2014 drug distribution offense and had an active 2018 domestic violence case in State Court.

Local Housing Authority Chief Executive Officer Len Williams said that a background check was conducted on Jackson and it did not show his criminal history.

Williams did not name the company that conducts the background checks.

But the local Housing Authority conducts them on all residents. A felony conviction does not prohibit someone from living in public housing, but it is a consideration in the rental process, Williams said.

Jackson is accused of killing his girlfriend Jerrica Spellman, 29, and their three children inside the Elizabeth Canty apartment. Spellman, King Jackson, 3, Kensley Jackson, 1, and Kristen Jackson, one-month old, were found stabbed to death on July 17.

The lease for Apartment 608-A was in Jackson’s name. The only other person listed living there was his 3-year-old son, King.

Jackson was arrested on June 22, 2013 for possession of marijuana and intention to distribute according to court records. He plead guilty on May 12, 2014 and was sentenced to time served and seven years probation.

Later, Jackson was arrested on May 17, 2018 after police were called by Jerrica Spellman to a home in the 500 block of Farr Road, records show.

The case was deferred adjudication in July of last year, pending Jackson attending anger management classes. He also had to pay $140 in court fees.

There was no resolution of the case.

Spellman told police at the time that he pushed her down. Jackson admitted to police to pushing her and said she hit her face on a table.