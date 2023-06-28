COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With temperatures ranging from the high 80s to the high 90s this summer, safety in extreme heat is essential. Public safety officials such as firefighters who have to carry heavy gear and wear thick uniforms will definitely feel the heat as temperatures rise.

Firefighters experience heat stress every day, which increases their risk of developing serious work-related illnesses like heat exhaustion, and heat stroke as well as sudden cardiac fatalities.

So, how do firefighters keep cool while working in extreme conditions? Fire Marshal/Division Chief John Shull shares more details about firefighting rehab protocol.

“We have self-rehab. So when we do get on a call, we can hydrate on these calls. If we are on a fire, which you can imagine with those extreme heat conditions already and then extreme heat conditions from a fire, you know, that combination can be very dangerous. We always have a safety officer on the scene and the safety officer ensures that there’s a rotation and any fire,” shares Chief Shull.

Chief Shull says that when firefighters are on the scene for an extended period of time depending on the complexity of the incident rehab will be provided by the logistics division.