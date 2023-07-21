COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Air quality impacts everyone, every day, but most of us see poor air quality during the summer months. Under the right conditions with heat and high humidity levels pollutants are trapped and causes unhealthy ozone levels which impact air quality.

Bob Jeswald, our Chief Meteorologist, shared more information about the current air quality in Columbus and East Alabama. According to Jeswald, the air quality has been stagnant because of inversion which creates a lid over the region preventing the air from mixing and causing warm air to be trapped as well as pollutants.

Goldstein shared recommendations on how to reduce pollution in order to reduce pollutants in the ozone. “Avoid taking cars by yourself. Carpool if you can. Number one, carpool. Minimize fuel in your car at the heat of the day. The hottest part of the day between ten and two. Those are when unnatural levels of gas mixing out of your car can increase healthful levels of ozone.”

Doctor Daryl Ellis a physician with Piedmont Columbus Region had this to say about how the ozone can affect our bodies. “The problem with that is that they will start to break down the normal compounds in your body so it can affect more than just your lungs. It can affect basically any of your organs if you’re exposed to it in a high enough category. Oxygen or free radicals like that are also associated with increased risk of cancers.”