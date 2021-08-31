How to apply for local Continuum of Care Homeless Assistance Grant

MUSCOGEE/RUSSELL COUNTIES, Ga. (WRBL) — Aug. 31, The FY2019 U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (HUD) opened applications for their local grant competition to help provide funding for homeless individuals and families.

Home for Good has acted as lead of this competition since 2015 and has successfully provided housing for hundreds of veterans and chronically homeless people.

Home for Good, a program of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, and GA-505 announced in a news release that Home for Good will host a mandatory workshop for all applicants, including both new and renewal applicants.

The HUD Continuum of Care (CoC) Homeless Assistance Grant was designed to work towards ending homelessness.

Applicants are to attend the mandatory workshop Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Home for Good or on Zoom from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Information for the Zoom meeting is as listed below:

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83526067271?pwd=bmozOUxiN2pwakk3ek9sVHlxWEM0dz09

Meeting ID: 835 2606 7271

Passcode: 171658

Those who have questions are urged to contact Pat Frey, Vice President of Home for Good, via email at pat@unitedwayofthecv.org.

The workshop will provide assistance and information during the preparations and submission process of CoC applications.