COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This is going to be hot and humid this week in Columbus and Southeast Alabama. Extreme heat is not just a nuisance but can also be dangerous if not properly prepared for.

According to Harvard Medicine, elderly individuals aged 65 and older are the ones most at risk for heat stress which can cause life-threatening health conditions such as heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Some of the effects of heat stress include heavy sweating, increased body temperature, fainting, tiredness, and much more.

WRBL had the opportunity to talk to Karen Bonner an active member at Gallops Senior Center about how seniors can stay cool in the hot summer months.

“I really pray that if there are any seniors out there that they have someone they can check in on them on a daily basis. They need to stay hydrated it as much as possible, putting cool towels around them or going to a center where there’s air,” shared Bonner.

Libraries and Senior Centers are safe and effective cool-down facilities for seniors that allow them protection from the sun as well as an opportunity to get out of the house and have a little fun.