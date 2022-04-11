HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL)– The Harris County School District is setting out to ‘Purple Up’ and support military children this upcoming Friday.

April 15, 2022, students, faculty, and staff are asked to wear purple in observance of “Purple Up! For Military Kids.” The University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension Military Youth and Family Program started the initiative as a way of thanking military children for their strength and sacrifice in 2011.

Purple is a combination of Army green, Marine Corps red, and Coast Guard, Air Force, and Navy blue; therefore representing military children of all branches.

April was designated as Month of the Military Child by Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger as a way acknowledging the role military-connected students play in our communities.

According to a survey from the Military Child Education Coalition, there are an estimated 1.65 million military-connected children enrolled in schools in the United States and abroad.

HCSD assistant superintendent spoke on the proximity of Fort Benning, calling them to honor military children on Friday.

“With Fort Benning being so close to Harris County, we have quite a number of military children, who have their own special circumstances unlike non-military children,” said Shelia Baker, HCSD assistant superintendent of support services and a mother of military children.

“While we wear purple one day a year to show our support for these students, we want all military-connected school children to have an equal and fair opportunity for academic success. This requires that our administrators, teachers, school nurses, school counselors, and coaches understand the unique situations the children of our service members experience. While they are a part of our school district’s family and community, we want to ease the minds of these students and their parents from whatever issues may arise from their special circumstances by living our motto of being one team with one dream,” Baker shared.