COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Jan. 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Here are some things everyone should know about human trafficking, according to Victim Advocate Coordinator Abby Moorman of The Center at 909, a Columbus nonprofit organization that helps those impacted by of sexual violence, dating violence, stalking and human trafficking.

The first thing you should know about human trafficking is what it is. The Human Trafficking Hotline website defines it as follows:

“Human trafficking occurs when a trafficker uses force, fraud or coercion to control another person for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or soliciting labor or services against his/her will. Force, fraud, or coercion need not be present if the individual engaging in commercial sex is under 18 years of age.”

Moorman said human trafficking happens everywhere, including the Chattahoochee Valley.

“We have this image that it’s people locked away somewhere in a house or in a building, you know, wherever, in chains,” Moorman said. “But in reality, human trafficking victims are right in front of our face all the time. They’re at hotels, working at hotels and motels and restaurants and nail salons and massage parlors. They’re working in the agricultural field. So a lot of our field workers and day workers that you see around can be victims of labor trafficking.”

She said she believed it was last year that The Center at 909 worked with 10 victims of human trafficking.

Moorman cited The Human Trafficking Hotline, which says it received 1,073 signals from Georgia in 2021, 348 of which were from victims or survivors of human trafficking. She said many sources say that Georgia has a higher rate of human trafficking than other states. Moorman couldn’t say why this is.

“I can say, you know, the primary victims of domestic human trafficking and sex trafficking is young girls about middle school aged,” she said. “Six through eight grade is typically the most common age for domestic trafficking here.”

Moorman said these children are often runaways, in foster care or in the juvenile justice system. She said that when foster children don’t have long-term homes to stay in, this can cause them to run away.

Moorman said that sex trafficking, by far, is the most common type of human trafficking in the United States.

“So a lot of times, certain types of businesses are a cover for sex trafficking,” she said. “So most commonly, we see that in massage parlors.”

Moorman said sex trafficking also happens in hotels and nail salons.

She said that many victims of human trafficking don’t report what happened to them.

“And there’s all kinds of reasons not to report,” she said. “Either people think they won’t be relieved, or they might be here illegally and not know how to deal with that, especially if someone brought them here. And then, obviously, being kept from the ability to report by traffickers and that kind of thing.”

Moorman said anyone can be a victim of human trafficking. She said human trafficking situations usually happen gradually.

“You know, either like a new boyfriend or girlfriend comes into the picture and they’re buttering them up,” she said. “They’re love bombing them, building this rapport. And then one day, they’re like, ‘Ooh, I’m in financial trouble. Can you do this for me one time? And then, from there, it can lead to just an array of trafficking, whether they then take that individual and link them in with an organized crime circuit or whether they just traffic them, themselves.”

Moorman said signs of human trafficking in children are malnourishment, unexplained injuries or displaying sexual behavior that is inappropriate for their age.

“If they have a precarious living situation, they may talk about or mention extra people who live in the house or extra people who are frequently in and out of the house, and they may talk about that,” she said.

Red flags for older children, Moorman said, are saying they live with an employer or have a partner who is much older than them.

She said a huge red flag is seeing a child or teenager without family members at a hotel on multiple days.

Malnourishment, unstable living situations, living with an employer and unexplained injuries are also signs of human trafficking in adults, Moorman said. Adult victims may talk about having multiple partners and sound like they don’t like it. They may have frequent STD diagnoses.

Moorman said victims of human trafficking of all ages may appear to be hypervigilant. In an environment where most people would feel safe, a victim of human trafficking may constantly look at the door or shudder at sounds they hear.

“And if it’s someone you have a relationship with, those are things you can just ask simple questions,” she said. “Are you okay? Is the sound bothering you? Do you want to talk about it? I’m here.”

Moorman said that intervening directly in a human trafficking situation can put you and the victim in danger. It can also prevent authorities from finding other victims of the same trafficker. She recommended calling authorities, instead.

Obviously, you can call 911. But there are other options. One is to call (866) 363-4842 for cases of child sex trafficking. You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. If for some reason you can’t talk on the phone, you can text the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 233733.

Moorman said that if someone tells you they’re being trafficked, you should let them know you believe them and that you’re willing to help them, if you are. She said you should recommend them visiting organizations such as The Center at 909.

“We provide that free and confidential counseling to victims of human trafficking,” she said. “If they’re not in the state of Georgia, if they’re not in our area, there are other organizations that can help with the follow up.”

Moorman said that for someone experiencing human trafficking, a future they don’t know can be scarier than their current situation. They may not know what to do next.

“And so, it is crucial if you know someone who’s being trafficked or think they are, let them know there’s help,” she said. “There’s real help, practical help for that, for housing, for counseling, for the legal process if they want to go that route. For practical needs, clothing, toiletries, bedding, whatever.”