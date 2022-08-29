FORTSON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Humane Society of Harris County has announced in a press release that it will soon be holding its second annual Turtles to the Rescue fundraising event, which the community is invited to attend. The event will take place at 45 Bonnie Drive in Fortson, Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 17 and will raise money to support the Humane Society of Harris County’s programs and services.

The entire event will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., 3,000 plastic turtles will race each other by floating in Lake Harding. Those whose turtles finish the race in first, second and third place will win $1,000, $500 and $250, respectively.

The event will be co-hosted by 219 On The Lake restaurant and Singleton Marine of Fortson, Georgia. The restaurant will be serving food and spirits such as a “tipsy” turtle drink. Before the race, The Humane Society of Harris County will provide entertainment centered around its shelter dogs. There will be games, raffles and music.

Plastic turtles can be purchased online here. They cost $5 for one turtle or $25 for a pack of six. People are encouraged to buy as many as they can to increase their chances of winning the race.