Hundreds of apartment residents impacted by landlord’s nonpayment of water bills

Residents in 383 apartments in south Columbus are facing the possibility their water will be cut off next month. And most of them don’t even know it.

Friday when Columbus Water Works notified Ralston residents downtown that their water could be cut off on Feb. 28 for non-payment by the property owner, residents at Eagle Trace Apartments were also notified — sort of.

The Ralston and Eagle Trace are both owned by New Jersey-based PF Holdings LLC, a property management company that has been at the center of controversy before.

As the more than 250 Ralston residents were being notified that PF Holdings had not paid its water bill, the residents of the sprawling Eagle Trace complex near the Fort Benning gate were also being notified of the same issue.

Water Works spokesman Vic Burchfield the signs on public property at the Eagle Trace entrance off Torchhill Road have been removed.

“We did not remove those signs, but they have been removed at this point by some unknown party,” Burchfield said on Monday.

Just after the first of the year, PF Holdings was notified by the Water Works. 15 days later, which was Friday, the public notices for the residents were put up. If the bills are not paid, water will be cut off Feb. 28. City inspection officials said they would not step in until the water has been cut off.

The Eagle Trace office was closed for the MLK Jr. holiday Multiple residents entering the gated community Monday afternoon said they had not been told of the possible loss of water and did not see the signs

PF Holdings is in this situation because it hasn’t paid its water bill. The Water Works will not say how far behind PF Holdings is at the Ralston or Eagle Trace. But they will say that neither bill was paid as of the close of business Friday. A resident at the Ralston, who declined to go on camera, says the management has told tenants the bill has been paid.

“They were given the identical notice as the Ralston at the same identical time,” Burchfield said. “So, the same process was started in parallel for both properties.”

Attempts to reach a Columbus attorney who represented PF Holdings in the past were unsuccessful.