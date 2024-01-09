COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A pay raise is coming to Columbus Police Department (CPD) officers in the coming weeks. These raises will require reallocation of funds from the Other Local Options Sales Tax (OLOST), a 1% public safety sales tax, passed in 2008.

City councilors unanimously voted to approve an implementation plan configured by CPD Chief Stoney Mathis and the city’s Finance and Human Resources directors on Jan. 9. The $5,000 pay raises for sworn CPD officers and E-911 communications technicians could go into effect as early as March of this year.

“I’m ecstatic. It’s a big day,” Mathis said following the vote. He continued, “This $5,000 pay raise across the board is both going to help me retain the [officers] that I have and it’s going to help me do a better job recruiting.”

In order to fund the approved pay increase, the city will be required to reallocate funds for 44 unfilled positions budgeted through OLOST each year. CPD would be left with budget availability for 372 sworn officer positions, down from 416.

“We cannot try to solve today’s problems with yesterday’s solutions,” Mathis told councilors.

Prior to OLOST’s approval in 2008, CPD had 388 budgeted sworn officer positions. The OLOST Public Safety Commitment aimed to improve emergency response time by budgeting for 100 additional officer positions, 10 additional patrol bases, more motor squad units and more, creating 488 total budgeted sworn officer positions.

In the years following a Fiscal Year 2016 pay reform implemented in Jan. 2023, the 488 positions have been reduced to close to 445 for reallocation of funds toward officer pay.

CPD has never reached the goal of 488 sworn officers in any year following 2008, Mathis said, and they don’t need to, either. By his calculations, CPD would be most successful with a base of approximately 400 officers, however he is willing to “do less with more” at this time and retain high-quality officers.

“We’re not lowering our standards. We want to keep our standards high,” Mathis said.

Currently, CPD has 331 officers on payroll, a number which increased by 15 last month as new officers graduated from the Columbus Regional Police Academy. It is up by nearly 40 since the end of the 2023 fiscal year.

“I assure you and I assure the public in Columbus, Georgia, that if we exceed this number [372] of officers in CPD, this council will find the money somewhere to pay those officers,” said Councilor Judy Thomas of District 9 about the budget reallocation.

The statement was met with applause from Councilor Charmaine Crabb of District 5 and the support unanimous support of other councilors.

In 2008, Thomas worked as the mayor’s executive assistant under then-Mayor Jim Wetherington for the approval of OLOST.

In order to offset the financial impact of this pay increase, which will amount to roughly $2.7 million, newly-employed officers will receive their raises following the 24-month period in which their $5,000 sign-on bonuses are distributed.