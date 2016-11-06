Hundreds of residents displaced in Saturday morning fire, no one hurt

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Hundreds of residents in Uptown Columbus are back in their homes after an apartment fire displaced them Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to the Ralston Towers Apartments around 10:50 a.m. They say an apartment on the first floor caught fire, and smoke quickly filled the building.

Columbus Fire Capt. Daniel Hord says once firefighters arrived on the scene, they were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

“The smoke did travel throughout the building and we called in 13 units total to help evacuate the facility,” Capt. Hord told News 3. “At this time we have the facility evacuated and are continuing to do a secondary of the building. We had one patient transported and it seems to be unrelated to the fire.”

Soon after the fire was put out, residents were allowed back into their homes.

“I’m really like wondering whats going on because to my knowledge everybody was in their room and now they have their dogs and stuff out here,” resident Justin Joseph said. “You’ll see some people lined up over there because that’s where the fire was at or where the smoke came from. They’re trying to see what’s going on.”

About seven fire trucks and 46 personnel from the fire department responded to the scene. Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.