Hurricane Evacuees head back home in bus loads

Hundreds of hurricane evacuees are making the trip back home after Hurricane Dorian makes its way along the coast.

Hurricane evacuees loaded up in about twenty buses around two this afternoon to make the almost five hour drive back to Brunswick. The Columbus Civic Center opened up as a shelter late Monday night.

Many of the evacuees returning say they are happy to be returning home, but are not looking forward to the clean up process. Laporsher Riley says this is her second time having to evacuate from Glynn County.

“The first time I came out, you know that was my first trip ever having to evacuate out of Glynn county. I was kind of devastated,” Riley said.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen to our county, but the second time I was more content with where I was going and where I was being located on the simple fact that I been here one time before.”

Riley says when she evacuated the first time for Hurricane Irma she stayed at the Civic center as well.

She says she was excited to come back to Columbus because the crews always treated them well.