I-185 Crash snarls traffic in northbound lane

Columbus Police and fire officials are cleaning up after a one-vehicle wreck in the northbound lane of I-185 Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened about 2:15 p.m., between the Macon Road and Manchester Expressway exit.

It backed up northbound traffic for well over a mile. Police were blocking cars from entering the northbound lane at Macon Road. Police say the driver of the SUV, lost control of the vehicle and smashed into the center wall.

The SUV caught on fire. Columbus Police tells News 3 that there were only minor injuries.