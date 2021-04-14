 

Iconic downtown sculpture missing in Columbus

Local News

May Flowers statue

The sculpture “May Flowers” by Susan Geissler, is missing from downtown Columbus, Ga.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating after the well-known sculpture of a young girl wearing a raincoat and hat went missing from the corner of Broadway and East 10th Street. In a morning news release, Uptown Columbus said they are anxious for its return.

The statue, “May Flower” by artist Susan Geissler, went missing sometime between April 9 and April 12. While an investigation is under way, Uptown Columbus, Inc., the nonprofit that manages the public art program, is asking for the public’s help recovering the statue.

Uptown Columbus said they “are hoping for the speedy and safe return of the statue with no questions asked.”

“This is a fun and whimsical statue that speaks to many people,” said Uptown Columbus Inc. President Ed Wolverton. “We are hopeful that someone will step forward to do the right thing by returning the statue or reporting where it is.”

The statue was donated to the community by Piedmont Columbus Regional and installed in 2007 as part of the ArtBeat of Columbus initiative. “May Flower” is a popular photo opportunity in downtown Columbus. It sits on one of the neighborhood’s busiest corners.

