ICYMI: Fourth suspect arrested in Pizza Hut murder case
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Columbus Police are searching for a fourth suspect in connection with a murder at a Pizza Hut restaurant earlier this year.
Investigators are the look-out for 27-year-old Johnathan Swift.
Police say Swift should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.
According to police, he's known to frequent the areas of Viking Drive and Gleason Avenue.
They say 32-year-old Branden Denson was murdered in April at the Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road.
There have been several "major" breakthroughs in the case this week with Swift being named the fourth suspect in the deadly shooting.
29-year-old Eric Spencer was arrested in May.
