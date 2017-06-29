Identity of missing man found in Bibb Pond released

UPDATE

06/29/17 9:30 p.m. — Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton says the identity of the man was 52-year-old Manold Solis-Perez.

06/29/17 5:23 p.m. — Officials with Columbus Fire and EMS say they have recovered the body of the missing man.

The identification of the man is unknown at this time.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Search efforts are underway for a man who went missing Thursday afternoon near the Bibb Pond area near the Lake Oliver Marina.

About 14 divers with Columbus Fire and EMS have been searching for a 45-year-old man since around 2 p.m.

Fire Chief Ricky Shores says he was fishing with others and at some point decided to take a swim without wearing a flotation device.

Shores says this is the third search of it’s kind in about three weeks. Shores says the man went missing near the put-in for the rafts and some of the water in the area is about 20 feet deep in places.

Shores believes the current carried the man away.

Search crews will remain on scene until night fall.

This is still a developing story. Stay with News 3 for more updates.