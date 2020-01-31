If you got a ticket from one of the fired Georgia troopers, here’s what you do

News broke earlier this week that the Georgia State Patrol fired an entire recruiting class because of a cheating scandal while they were at the academy.

Now, the fallout.

The 33 disgraced troopers went on the streets in late October and worked several months before being terminated. They wrote a total of 133 speeding tickets.

Two of the 33 troopers were assigned to the LaGrange post and listed Muscogee as their home county. Bradley Hunt and Evan Joyner were the two working in Muscogee, Harris and Troup counties. Another, James Vaughan was assigned to the Americus post.

The cadets cheated on the speed detection exams during the 20-week academy.

Local defense attorney Richard Dodelin says that anyone who got one of those tickets should challenge it. And if they have already paid it, they should ask the judge to reconsider it.

“We have a list of 133 tickets that were written,” Dodelin tells News 3. “I am sure they wrote tickets for other things, including DUIs, so forth and so on, and reckless driving. I think everybody needs to look at their ticket if they got it from a trooper and see if one of these troopers was one of those who issued the citation.”

Chief Assistant Public Defender Steve Craft says the State Patrol leadership had little choice when it came to keeping or terminating the troopers.

“If you were to leave these troopers in place and they were to testify in court on some other matter,” Craft said. “It would bring a credibility issue. Because any good defense attorney would ask them, ‘Weren’t you one of the guys who cheated at the academy?’ The trooper then would have to admit that he cheated at the academy. The question is would a judge or jury believe anything he said after that.”

News 3 has the full list of troopers from the 106th class. Did one of these troopers give you a ticket?