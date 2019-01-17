Increased reward for Destiny Nelson murder information

The Columbus Police are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrests of the people responsible for the Murder of Destiny Nelson.

The amount has increased through the generosity of local businesses. The initiative started a few months ago in order to obtain information on murder investigations.

On Jan. 16, 2017 around 11 p.m., Columbus Police Department Patrol units responded to 11 B Creek Way, Bull Creek Apartments in reference to a shooting.

Upon their arrival they discovered 17-year-old Destiny Nelson suffering from gunshot wounds. Nelson was transported to the Midtown Medical Center ER where she passed away.

The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Investigators learned that Destiny Nelson was an exceptional student that was well liked by both her teachers and peers.

She was attending both high school and college classes at the time of her death and by all accounts was on the path to tremendous success.

The investigation indicated that Nelson’s death was due to a botched gang retaliation for the shooting death of Dominque Horton on Jan. 5, 2017 near the 300 block of 32nd Avenue.