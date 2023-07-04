COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With Fourth of July festivities, often comes a drink or two. Capital One Shopping Research reports 74% of alcoholic beverage consumers purchase beer on the Fourth of July, while 39% choose wine and 35% go for spirits. Here are some options for Columbus locals to get themselves and their family and friends’ home safely this Independence Day if they plan to drink.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 38% of 1,460 driver deaths which occurred over the Fourth of July holiday period between 2017 and 2021 were cases where the driver was drunk. Getting a ride or designated a driver can greatly reduce the risk of accident or injury.

The CDC advises those planning to consume alcohol designate a driver in advance to get them home safely. This can be a trusted friend who will not partake in any substances; however, individuals and groups can also make use of ride services, public transportation or walk.

Lyft, Uber and multiple taxi options are available in Columbus. Lyft rides from the Riverwalk to Midland, Georgia can cost anywhere from $18 to $70 as of now, however could be more or less expensive depending on destination, time or vehicle.

A ride in an UberX to the same destination at this time costs about $55 to $60, while an UberXL is more expensive at $112 to $123. This cost also varies with destination and time.

Local taxi services include Catcha Cab Taxi Service and Yellow Cab of Columbus, GA and more. Rates vary by service, however both services mentioned are open 24/7 for dispatch. Interested parties can call (706) 682 – 4442 for Catcha Cab Taxi Service or (706) 322 – 1616 for Yellow Cab of Columbus, GA.

Metra bus service does not operate on Independence Day, according to the service’s website.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 18.5 million people drove under the influence of alcohol during the past year in a 2020. The CDC reported crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers were 30% of traffic related deaths that same year, with that total reaching 11,654, a number which was over 14% higher than it was the previous year.