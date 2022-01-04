Industrial accident reported at International RV in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, there has been an “industrial accident” at the International RV in Americus.

The sheriff’s office said there were “multiple injuries” in the incident. Details about how many people have been injured and the extent of their injuries is not currently available.

The incident occurred on Jan. 4, 2021, on Swett Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.

