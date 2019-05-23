Infrastructure talks stall over 'impeachment' remarks

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) - It was supposed to be a meeting about Infrastructure. But it ended up being about another “I” word…Impeachment.

The President walked out of a follow-up meeting with Congressional Democrats that was supposed to be about how to pay for $2 trillion dollars in infrastructure.

But President Trump was apparently Incensed by comments this morning by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he was engaged in a "coverup."

The President called reporters to the Rose Garden where he said he's now holding Infrastructure and other bills hostage until Congress stops Investigating him and threatening Impeachment.

Efforts to improve America's roads and bridges have hit a roadblock.

President Trump walked out of a follow-up meeting with Democratic leaders on infrastructure and called a Rose Garden press conference to complain to reporters about another “I”-word: impeachment.

Shortly before the meeting, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters the President engaged in a "cover up" over the Mueller investigation

The President fired back.

“I don't do coverups,” President Trump said.

He says there will be no deals as long as Democrats continue to investigate him and his administration.

"You can go down the investigation track and you can go down the investment track,” said President Trump.

Caught in this middle is a much needed $2 trillion dollar facelift for America. That includes repairs to airports, schools and much-needed broadband service for underserved communities.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer says funding those projects remains his top priority.

"I was prepared to give him a 35-page plan detailing this,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D) New York.

But now all talks are on hold.

And there's no sign that Democrats and the White House will make amends anytime soon.

"When they get everything done. I'm all set to get infrastructure,” said President Trump.

"In any event I pray for the President of the United States and I pray for the United States of America,” said Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.