Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Troup County Jail

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an inmate at the Troup County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release the sheriff’s office says at least one inmate and possibly others have the virus.

The inmates are currently being monitored by medical staff at the jail, according to officials.

The inmates and those that have direct contact with them are being isolated in a separate section of the jail. Officials say they will remain in isolation until they can return to the general population following CDC guidelines.

Officials say several precautionary and mitigation measures have been in place for quite some time to prevent the spread of the virus at the facility. “The safety and well-being of our staff and the inmate population is our number one priority and after conferring with a number of healthcare professionals which include District 4 Public Health, we believe we are taking the appropriate steps to help mitigate further spread,” Sheriff James Woodruff

Officials say for several weeks all new inmates have been screened by jail and medical staff which include a series of questions and temperature checks. Anyone who does not pass the checks is sent to the hospital for additional screening.

Additionally, any inmate who says they are not feeling well or showing standard Covid-19 symptoms are checked and screened by medical staff.

The jail has also instituted employee screening when employees report to duty and have instituted self-checks prior to them coming to work, along with requiring employees to wear masks while on duty.

Routine sanitizing of the inmate housing and administrative sections of the Sheriff’s Office is also taking place.