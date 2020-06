COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An inmate at the Muscogee County is dead after an apparent suicide.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed that Michael Bragg, age 62, died at the jail Thursday. He was pronounced dead at 7:24 p.m. Bryan say Bragg committed suicide by hanging.

Bragg was in jail after being arrested on May 27th. He was charged with Felony Child Molestation.

Bragg’s body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy on Saturday.