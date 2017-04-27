Inspections and Code Office declares Ralston Towers to be unsafe

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Inspections and Code Office declared the Ralston Towers unsafe after numerous fire code violations.

Inspections and Code Director, John Hudgison said typically, a building keeps a label like that until the violations are corrected. In a letter sent to the owner, the building has 90 days to take care of the violations.

In section 8-84 of the Columbus Code – Prohibited Use or Occupancy

The building official, as provided by the International Building Code, may prohibit the further use or occupancy of a structure which he finds to be unsafe for human occupancy until such structure is repaired, altered or improved, or until the structure is demolished and removed. In this event the building official shall cause to be posted at such entrance to the building or structure a notice which shall read as follows: “This building is unsafe and its use or occupancy has been prohibited by the building official of Columbus, Georgia.” Such notice shall remain posted until the required repairs, alterations or improvements are made or until the demolition is completed. It shall be unlawful for any person, firm or corporation to remove such notice without permission of the building official, or for any person to enter or occupy the building except for the purpose of making the required repairs, alterations or improvements or for demolishing the said building or structure. In the event that a building has been declared unsafe, and there is no evidence that the owner is making the required repairs, the building official may direct that such building be boarded up in accordance with the standards set forth in the International Property Maintenance Code pending demolition or other disposition of the property.”

Hudgison said the residents of the building are aware of the violations, and the owner is working with Columbus Fire and Safety to take care of the fire alarm and sprinkler system in the building.

“You have 269 different units there, and you have people there that if an alarm or a fire were to break out, we have to make sure they have proper egress and they are able to get out of the building,” Hudgison said. “If you have a fire alarm system that does not work, then if a fire does break out, on whatever floor it may be, those people do not know that a fire is happening unfortunately till it is too late.”

According to the 20 plus page report done by Inspections and Code, some fire alarm devices failed or did not report to the fire alarm panel back in June of 2016. In that same month, a fire pump failed a test. The report added that in January of this year an old fire alarm panel did not operate, and there were numerous sprinkler system issues.

Randall Follett, a resident of Ralston Towers for the past six years said he is glad to see management take the steps they have been taking to address the issues.

“I’m very pleased with what they have done and what I have seen,” Follett said. “It’s just going to take time. All this negativity that is going around bad mouthing the Ralston, don’t listen to it.”

The building has until June 21 to take care of the reported issues.