COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District has named an interim head football coach and athletic director at Shaw High School.

Coach Blair Harrison will step in as interim athletic director and interim head football coach for the 2022-2023 school year, bringing 27 years of coaching experience.

The school district says Coach Harrison will continue the work started by Coach Al Pellegrino, who passed away earlier this week.

Harrison addressed the team Thursday evening to speak on his role and the legacy of Coach Pellegrino.

Homegoing services for Coach Pellegrino will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Cascade Hills Church. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. The funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m.