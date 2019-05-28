Investigation will determine if charges are filed in crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) New information is being released in the deadly car crash that killed the voice of the Auburn University Tigers, Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula. The crash happened Saturday evening, around 6:08, at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue.
Auburn Police Chief Paul Register tells News 3 the investigation is ongoing and so far charges have not been filed against the 16-year-old driver who hit the couple from behind. Chief Register says right now investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor, nor do they believe the teen was distracted by using his phone.
Investigators say Saturday, The Bramblett's were either at a complete stop or near to it at the light in the southbound lane of traffic when the couples Toyota Highlander was struck from behind by the teen who was driving a Jeep Cherokee.
Investigators say the force of the crash led to the deaths of Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula. The couple was using their seatbelts. The 16-year-old was injured, treated, and released from the hospital. He too, was wearing his seatbelt.
"Obviously we have a vehicle that struck the victims in the rear, so that tells us some factor led to that person not being attentive. We have to get to the bottom of what that factor is. So, we are looking at crash data, speed and basically reconstructing the accident and the toxicology of the driver to find out what those contributing factors were," said Chief Register.
While alcohol and distracted cell phone driving seem to be ruled out, Chief Register says toxicology will determine if other substances may have been involved.
Investigators are looking into the speed in which the Jeep Cherokee was traveling. Chief Register says drowsy driving has not been ruled out.
The investigation could last a few weeks and once complete, Chief Register says the facts will be reviewed by Lee County's District Attorney who will make recommendations on how to proceed and if charges need to be filed.
News 3 will keep you updated and share details of the crash report when it is prepared, and let you know how investigators are the district attorney plan to proceed with charges or not.
Meanwhile, a service celebrating the lives of Rod and Paula Bramblett will be held Thursday, May 30, at 2 p.m. CT at Auburn Arena. Visitation will take place prior to the memorial service from noon to 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Dr. George Mathison will officiate. A private burial service for family will follow.
Rod and Paula passed away Saturday, May 25, from injuries sustained in a car crash in Auburn. The Voice of the Auburn Tigers, Rod served as Auburn's lead announcer since 2003, and called Auburn baseball games for 27 seasons.
The Rod and Paula Bramblett Family Memorial Fund is being created via GoFundMe to support Rod and Paula's children.
Auburn community remembers longtime sportscaster Rod Bramblett
Georgia News
-
Georgia State Patrol keeping a watchful eye on roadways during Memorial Day travel period
The Georgia State Patrol says its troopers will be keeping a watchful eye on the state's crowded roadways this Memorial Day weekend.Read More »
-
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on abortion law: "I did what I promised Georgians I would do."
Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp says he's not backing down from his stance on the state's fetal heartbeat bill, even as protests grow from Hollywood and beyond.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former President Carter released from hospital
Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center according to the Carter Center.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remembering Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn
The Lee County Coroner has confirmed that Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn, and his wife Paula both died in a traffic accident.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crash along Shug Jordan Parkway
Auburn police confirm one person has died and two others injured in a two car crash along Shug Jordan Parkway.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.