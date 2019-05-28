Investigation will determine if charges are filed in crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) New information is being released in the deadly car crash that killed the voice of the Auburn University Tigers, Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula. The crash happened Saturday evening, around 6:08, at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue.

Auburn Police Chief Paul Register tells News 3 the investigation is ongoing and so far charges have not been filed against the 16-year-old driver who hit the couple from behind. Chief Register says right now investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor, nor do they believe the teen was distracted by using his phone.

Investigators say Saturday, The Bramblett's were either at a complete stop or near to it at the light in the southbound lane of traffic when the couples Toyota Highlander was struck from behind by the teen who was driving a Jeep Cherokee.

Investigators say the force of the crash led to the deaths of Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula. The couple was using their seatbelts. The 16-year-old was injured, treated, and released from the hospital. He too, was wearing his seatbelt.

"Obviously we have a vehicle that struck the victims in the rear, so that tells us some factor led to that person not being attentive. We have to get to the bottom of what that factor is. So, we are looking at crash data, speed and basically reconstructing the accident and the toxicology of the driver to find out what those contributing factors were," said Chief Register.

While alcohol and distracted cell phone driving seem to be ruled out, Chief Register says toxicology will determine if other substances may have been involved.

Investigators are looking into the speed in which the Jeep Cherokee was traveling. Chief Register says drowsy driving has not been ruled out.

The investigation could last a few weeks and once complete, Chief Register says the facts will be reviewed by Lee County's District Attorney who will make recommendations on how to proceed and if charges need to be filed.

News 3 will keep you updated and share details of the crash report when it is prepared, and let you know how investigators are the district attorney plan to proceed with charges or not.

Meanwhile, a service celebrating the lives of Rod and Paula Bramblett will be held Thursday, May 30, at 2 p.m. CT at Auburn Arena. Visitation will take place prior to the memorial service from noon to 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Dr. George Mathison will officiate. A private burial service for family will follow.

Rod and Paula passed away Saturday, May 25, from injuries sustained in a car crash in Auburn. The Voice of the Auburn Tigers, Rod served as Auburn's lead announcer since 2003, and called Auburn baseball games for 27 seasons.

The Rod and Paula Bramblett Family Memorial Fund is being created via GoFundMe to support Rod and Paula's children.



