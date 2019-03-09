Irma Gomez-Moran (Carmen Aycock), 41: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

When the death list from the Beauregard tornado was released Tuesday, Irma Gomez-Moran was a mystery woman.

But when you look at the life she lived, there was no mystery at all — just an amazing journey.

Irma was known to her friends as Carmen Aycock. She was born in Guadalajara, Mexico and spent most of her life there.

Five years ago, through an online dating service, she met Cameron Aycock.

“They spent a lot of time talking and getting to know one another over the course of several years, both traveling back and forth to visit each other,” her father-in-law Tony Aycock said in an email on Saturday.

While living in Mexico, Carmen was raising two daughters, Andrea and Angela while working as a secretary for the local school system.

FIve years ago, she and Cameron married and Carmen and her daughters moved to the United States, where they made Beauregard their home.

Both of the girls enrolled in Beauregard High School.

The Aycocks recently purchased a new home, the one that was hit by the tornado on Sunday that killed 23 people. Cameron, who works for Aflac, was seriously injured and remains hospitalized.

“Carmen loved her new home in Beauregard and was very proud of her job as assistant manager for Nutrition and Food Service at the Auburn Early Education Center,” her father-in-law said.

She loved aminals, loved cooking and entertaining.

“She was an outstanding cook and loved entertaining family with her authentic Mexican dishes,” Tony Aycock said. “She was always upbeat and such a positive influence on everyone who met her.”

She had some unfinished business she was working on, Tony Aycock said.

“She was preparing for and looking forward to obtaining her American Citizenship.”