It's National Teacher Appreciation Day!

Posted: May 07, 2019 08:21 AM EDT

CNN - If you've ever had a favorite teacher -- or if you're just really grateful for education in general, now is the time to show that appreciation.

Today is National Teacher Appreciation Day!

It is celebrated every year on Tuesday in the first full week in May.

Let’s hear it for our favorite teachers! 

 

