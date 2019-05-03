It's not too late to get that summer garden in the ground
COLUMBUS (WRBL) - It's not too late to plant that summer garden.
And that comes from a Columbus man who has been planting in the same downtown dirt behind his home for three decades.
“No, it’s not too late," said Carter Berry, a retired Army officer. "Good Friday came kind of late this year. I traditionally go with the Farmer’s Almanac, which says mid-March. Until the end of March or early April. I put mine in a little earlier this year.”
Most of Berry's garden is in the ground and the peas and banana peppers are already producing, but he was still putting cucumbers in the ground this week.
For Berry, it is a way to relax -- most of the time.
“It’s therapeutic to me, more so than anything," he said, standing in his garden. "It kind of turns to work when things really get going and you have to spend an hour or more picking beans. Last year, I got 75 pounds of beans out of this plot right here.”
Berry's wife, Susan, also gets in on the fun.
“I either have to clean them and freeze them, or clean them and eat them, or clean them and can ‘em," she said. "We make pickles, we make our own spaghetti sauce. We make green beans, okra. All that’s canning.”
For some people, gardening is about therapy. For others, it’s about food -- fresh food all summer.
Gary Moore works at B.W. Capps, a Phenix City feed and seed store has some advice for those looking to grow their own.
“Plant the stuff you like," Moore said. "If you buy it in the store, then you can grow it and it will taste a lot better.”
Georgia News
-
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Independent filmmakers bring Lumpkin, Ga. to the silver screen
An independent documentary crew has completed work on a film centered on Lumpkin, Ga., exploring the history and culture of the town. The film crew, led by Nicholas Manting-Brewer, filmed on location over the course of 2017 and 2018. Now the movie, titled Lumpkin, GA, is making its way through film festivals throughout the United States and is set to air on the Public Broadcasting Service later this month.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces official campaign for 2020 Senate
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has officially announced her run for U.S. Senate in 2020 against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) The announcement follows former Georgia Representative and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' declaration yesterday that she would not be seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate this election cycle.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast
Rare loggerhead sea turtles are laying eggs along the Georgia coast.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
One case of measles confirmed in Alabama, ADPH says
The Alabama Department of Public Health received a notification of a possible measles infection today "in an infant in St. Clair County. Currently, this is the only presumptive measles case under investigation" in the state of Alabama.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Retired Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell dies in East Alabama lawnmower accident
Former Delta Force Commander and retired Major General Eldon A. Bargewell has died, age 72, Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman confirmed.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Phenix City to hold interactive mural community art project on May 4
The East Alabama Chamber of Commerce has created a project for the city's community to "revive the arts in Phenix City and breathe new life into its entertainment district," to install an interactive mural by the Russell County Courthouse and facing the city's outdoor amphitheater and riverwalk on May 4.Read More »