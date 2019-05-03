It's not too late to get that summer garden in the ground Video Video

COLUMBUS (WRBL) - It's not too late to plant that summer garden.

And that comes from a Columbus man who has been planting in the same downtown dirt behind his home for three decades.

“No, it’s not too late," said Carter Berry, a retired Army officer. "Good Friday came kind of late this year. I traditionally go with the Farmer’s Almanac, which says mid-March. Until the end of March or early April. I put mine in a little earlier this year.”

Most of Berry's garden is in the ground and the peas and banana peppers are already producing, but he was still putting cucumbers in the ground this week.

For Berry, it is a way to relax -- most of the time.

“It’s therapeutic to me, more so than anything," he said, standing in his garden. "It kind of turns to work when things really get going and you have to spend an hour or more picking beans. Last year, I got 75 pounds of beans out of this plot right here.”

Berry's wife, Susan, also gets in on the fun.

“I either have to clean them and freeze them, or clean them and eat them, or clean them and can ‘em," she said. "We make pickles, we make our own spaghetti sauce. We make green beans, okra. All that’s canning.”

For some people, gardening is about therapy. For others, it’s about food -- fresh food all summer.

Gary Moore works at B.W. Capps, a Phenix City feed and seed store has some advice for those looking to grow their own.

“Plant the stuff you like," Moore said. "If you buy it in the store, then you can grow it and it will taste a lot better.”