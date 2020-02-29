It’s official; Gov. Kemp signs bill eliminating Muscogee County Marshal’s Office

It’s official, Greg Countryman will be the last marshal of Muscogee County.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation on Friday that eliminated the marshal’s office, according to Press Secretary Cody Hall. On Thursday, the Georgia Senate passed the bill to eliminate the office and roll it and it’s 17 sworn officers and administrative staff into the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Countryman announced last year that he would run for the Democratic nomination for sheriff against incumbent Donna Tompkins. That left the Marshal’s Office without an incumbent. Columbus Council, which has been trying to eliminate the office for decades, asked the local General Assembly to introduce legislation to introduce a bill that would do just that.

Rep. Vance Smith, R-Pine Mountain, did that. Reps. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus; Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus; Richard Smith, R-Columbus; and Debbie Buckner, D-Junction City, signed on as co-sponsors, giving it full support of all local House members. It passed the House 157-0.

It passed in the Senate 50-0 with local Sens. Ed Harbison, D-Columbus; and Randy Roberton, R-Cataula; supporting it.

Qualifying for local and state offices begins Monday at 9 a.m. Several potential candidates had indicated they would seek the office being vacated by Countryman. With the governor’s signature, that office will cease to exist on Jan. 1 when the current term expires.