COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital has been the victim of a recent cyber attack, the hospital CEO Mark Baker has confirmed to News 3.

“Upon learning of the issue, we took immediate steps to protect our environment, including disconnecting certain functionality to protect against any further harm,” Baker said in a statement to News 3.

The hospital is continuing to see patients and the attack has not interrupted patient care.

Jack Hughston Memorial has launched an investigation with “outside cybersecurity professionals who regularly investigate and analyze these types of situations,” Baker told News 3.

The hospital administration is still trying to determine if any sensitive data has been compromised, but at time does not believe that any patient-care data was compromised.

“At this early stage of the investigation, there is no evidence that sensitive data was compromised as a result of this incident,” Baker said in the statement.

Jack Hughston Memorial specializes in orthopedic procedures but also has an emergency room.

“We appreciate the community’s understanding and partnership as we work through this issue,” Baker’s statement read. “We are taking this matter very seriously and continue to take significant measures to protect the personal information entrusted to us. We are committed to maintaining the privacy of personal information in our possession and have taken many precautions to secure it. While cybersecurity threats continue to impact all of us, we are taking ever-increasing measures to protect the information entrusted to us.”

